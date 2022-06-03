Results Of 3 Assembly Bypolls Today, Eyes On Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Pushkar Singh Dhami lost from Khatima seat in the Uttarakhand polls earlier this year

Counting of votes has started in three Assembly seats in Uttarakhand, Kerala and Odisha where bypolls were held earlier this week. All eyes are on Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who is contesting for a seat in the Assembly after losing in the state polls earlier this year.

The three seats that went to polls are Champawat in Uttarakhand, Brajarajnagar in Odisha and Thrikkakara in Kerala.

Early trends show Pushkar Singh Dhami leading by a huge margin in Champawat constituency. Former BJP MLA Kailash Gehtori had resigned from the seat to make way for Mr Dhami to make a fresh bid for the state assembly.

The BJP had campaigned aggressively for Mr Dhami and had Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigned for him.

Mr Dhami is locked in a straight contest with Congress' Nirmala Gehtori in the seat located in Kumaon region of the state. The other two in the fray are Samajwadi Party's Manoj Kumar Bhatt and Independent candidate Himashu Gadkoti.

In Kerala, the Congress is leading in Thrikkakara Assembly constituency, as per the Election Commission. The party has fielded Uma Thomas against CPI(M)'s Dr Jo Joseph, a well-known cardiologist. The BJP, meanwhile, has fielded its veteran leader, A N Radhakrishnan in the constituency.

The by-election in Odisha is taking place Brajrajnagar assembly segment in Odisha's Jharsuguda district.

Although eleven candidates were in fray, the constituency predominantly witnessed a triangular fight among BJD, BJP and Congress nominees.

The BJD fielded the deceased MLA's wife, Alaka Mohanty, as its candidate, while the BJP nominated former legislator Radharani Panda. Ex-assembly speaker Kishore Patel contested the by-election on a Congress ticket.