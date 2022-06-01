'Result In 2 Days': Post After Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Warns Of Revenge

The Facebook post said, "Sidhu Moose Wala was heart, brother. Will give a result in two days."

Days after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead, a social media post by a handle linked to gangster Neeraj Bawana has threatened a retaliatory attack.

A Facebook story by the handle yesterday said, "Sidhu Moose Wala was heart, brother. Will give a result in two days."

The post tags Neeraj Bawana, who faces several cases of murder and ransom and is currently in Tihar jail, his associate Tillu Tajpuriya and gangster Davinder Bambiha, also in jail.

While it is not clear who wrote the post, it is being linked to Neeraj Bawana, whose aides are spread across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.