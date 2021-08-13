Restaurants In Bengal Can Now Remain Open Past 8 PM: Here's What's Allowed

Bengal reported 747 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday with 10 related deaths (File)

Bengal announced further relaxation of curbs in the state a day after extending the Covid-19 restrictions till August 31. Now, stadia, auditoriums, open-air theatres for cultural activities, theatre halls, and swimming pools will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity in the state from August 16, an official order said.

Restaurants in the state will be allowed to remain open till 10:30 pm - an extension of the earlier 8 pm deadline - from Monday.

Outdoor government programmes have been allowed with strict adherence to social distancing and hygiene protocols. Earlier, the state had allowed government programmes at indoor facilities at 50% seating capacity.

The state has also reduced the night curfew by two hours. The movement of the general public at night will now be restricted between 11 pm and 5 am. However, there will be no restrictions on the movement of essential commodities and people associated with the health services, and law and order, the order highlighted.

However, local train services will remain suspended until the state achieves the target of 50% vaccination.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sounded a caution despite the drop in daily cases and said that Bengal must be prepared for a possible third wave of the pandemic.

A decline in the daily Covid cases in the state has bolstered the government to announce relaxations of curbs.

The state reported 747 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday with 10 related deaths. There are currently 10,127 active cases of the virus in the state whose recovery rate has shot past 98%. The state has so far vaccinated 3,29,81,309 people.