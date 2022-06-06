'Response Is Awaited...': Smriti Irani Hits Out At Arvind Kejriwal

Union Minister Smriti Irani questioned the silence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Union Minister Smriti Irani hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "ducking" her set of questions regarding Minister Satyendar Jain who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, while citing the order of the High Court that stayed a special court's order allowing Jain to have counsel during the interrogation.

Smriti Irani also added one more question to the list of 10 questions that she had put forward to Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference earlier this month.

Smriti Irani, earlier this week, had posed a set of 10 questions to the Aam Aadmi Party supremo hitting out over the arrest of Satyendar Jain after the latter was remanded to the ED custody till June 9.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister called the AAP leaders defending the Delhi Minister a "saga of lies".

"Saga of AAP's lies continues! Delhi HC has accepted ED's argument that Satyendra Jain who is accused of money laundering under PMLA must be denied his lawyer's presence during custodial interrogation. As Kejriwal Ji continues to duck 10 pointed questions, here's 1 more question," she tweeted.

"Would Kejriwal Ji answer if it is true that ED has started its investigation under PML Act as a sequel to 24 August 2017 CBI FIR & 03.12.18 charge sheet filed by the CBI which has found evidence of disproportionate assets against Satyendra Jain under Prevention of Corruption Act?" the Minister added in her tweet.

Smriti Irani further sought clarification from the Delhi CM if ED has arrested Satyendra Jain on the basis of the IO's position that the Delhi Minister is guilty of the offence of money laundering which has been approved by the Special court while remanding him?

"Response is awaited, Kejriwal Ji!" she tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, addressing a press conference here today, Irani said, "Arvind Kejriwal presumed the role of a judge and gave him a clean chit. I want to ask Arvind Kejriwal a few questions. My first question is, can Kejriwal deny that Satyendar Jain laundered Rs 16.39 crore using 56 shell companies with the support of hawala operators in Kolkata from 2010-11 to 2015-16?"