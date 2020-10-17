Respecting Women As Important As Worshipping A Goddess, Says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to wish people on the occasion of Navratri. (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said it was as important to respect women in today's world as it was to worship a goddess.

Wishing people on the occasion of Navratri, he said in a tweet in Hindi: "In today's world respecting women is as important as it is to worship a goddess."

आज के युग में नारी का सम्मान करना देवी का पूजन करने जितना ही आवश्यक है।



Best wishes on Navratri.



नवरात्रि की शुभकामनाएँ। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 17, 2020

The comments come close on the heels of the alleged rape and murder of a Dalit girl in Hathras, over which the Congress has launched a major political offensive against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Mr Gandhi on Friday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over another case of alleged rape in the state and asked how many more incidents like Hathras will take place. Attacking the Yogi Adityanath dispensation on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi also tagged a media report which said that a Dalit girl in Barabanki was allegedly raped before being killed and the girl's family members accused the police of trying to cover up the case.