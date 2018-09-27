'Resilient' Kerala Bags 4 Prizes At National Tourism Awards

P Bala Kiran receives the awards from Union Tourism Minister KJ Alphons Kannamthanam in New Delhi

Efforts of Kerala to rejuvenate its tourism sector in the wake of the recent floods got a boost with the state bagging four of the nine National Tourism Awards 2016-17.

Presenting the awards at a function held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday, Union Tourism Minister K J Alphons Kannamthanam said the worst was over for Kerala after the calamity and the state was ready to receive tourists with full gusto.

Overall, its tourism department walked away with four awards, including the Best Tourism Film (Live Inspired) and the second prize in the category of 'Best State/Union Territory- Comprehensive Development of Tourism in Rest of India', a press release said.

In the Hall of Fame awards section, the two other official entries of the department which got prizes were Excellence in Publishing in Foreign Language and 'Responsible Tourism Project, Wayanad for being the Most Responsible Tourism Project/Initiative, the release said.

The private players swelled the kitty of awards for Kerala to nine by winning five more, including the Best Domestic Tour Operator promoting tourism products of Rest of India, Best Incredible India Bed and Breakfast Establishment and Best Standalone Convention Centre, it added.

Director of Kerala tourism P Bala Kiran and its deputy director G Sreekumar received the awards for the official entries.

Union tourism secretary Rashmi Verma was among those who attended the function.

A month ago, 13 out of the 14 districts in Kerala were under water, and today every destination is open for tourists.