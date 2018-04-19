Resignation Of Judge Who Cleared All Mecca Masjid Blast Accused Rejected Judge Ravinder Reddy resigned on the day he delivered the verdict in the 11-year-old Mecca Masjid blast case.

The resignation of a Hyderabad judge who acquitted all accused in the Mecca Masjid blast of 2007 earlier this week has been rejected. Judge K Ravinder Reddy, who resigned hours after his "not guilty" verdict in the high profile case on Monday, has been asked to end his leave and return to his duties.



Judge Ravinder Reddy stunned everyone by resigning on the day he delivered the verdict in the 11-year-old case, citing personal reasons.



Swami Aseemanand, a monk and former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member who has been linked to three terror attacks, was among the five men acquitted in the case.



The judge said they had been acquitted because the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had failed to establish their role in the attack in which nine people were killed and over 50 injured during Friday prayers at the historic mosque.



about the resignation and called it an "intriguing" move.



Asaduddin Owaisi@asadowaisi Judge who gave acquittal to all accused in Mecca Masjid Blast RESIGNS very intriguing and I am surprised with the Lordship decision Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 16, 2018 After resigning, the judge had proceeded on 15-day leave. That has been cancelled.



