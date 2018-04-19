Resignation Of Judge Who Cleared All Mecca Masjid Blast Accused Rejected

Judge Ravinder Reddy stunned everyone by resigning on the day he delivered the verdict in the 11-year-old case, citing personal reasons.
Swami Aseemanand, a monk and former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member who has been linked to three terror attacks, was among the five men acquitted in the case.
The judge said they had been acquitted because the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had failed to establish their role in the attack in which nine people were killed and over 50 injured during Friday prayers at the historic mosque.
CommentsHyderabad lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi raised questions about the resignation and called it an "intriguing" move.
After resigning, the judge had proceeded on 15-day leave. That has been cancelled.
After resigning, the judge had proceeded on 15-day leave. That has been cancelled.