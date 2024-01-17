Residents Oppose Mumbai Racecourse's Takeover For Theme Park, Garden

The Mahalaxmi Racecourse is a Grade II-B heritage site, the petition said

The campaign against the government's proposal to construct a theme park and a Mumbai Eye at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in south Mumbai has gained considerable momentum. A petition is being run on Change.org to "save Mahalaxmi Racecourse - the only green lung of Mumbai".

Launched by Mumbai resident Tanuj Bhatia on January 13, the petition has so far recorded 24,029 signatures, all opposing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's plan.

"The Mahalaxmi Racecourse, a Grade II-B heritage site, has been in existence for over 140 years. It comprises an open space of around 230 acres of natural terrain i.e. mud and grass. The only structures within this open space are stables for horses, stands to view the races, and some offices of RWITC, all of which are ancillary and necessary for horse racing. The racecourse is not only an open space but is also a green space with hundreds of old trees," the petition says.

The racecourse is "frequented by thousands of citizens daily", it further states, adding, "It is the main, if not the only, green lung of Mumbai, and its importance to the lives of the residents of Mumbai cannot be undermined. It is the lifeline of the residents of Mumbai."

The petition further lists the state government and the BMC's plans for the racecourse and how it will affect the area.

There is a plan to develop a theme park in the racecourse, the petition said, adding, "Have no doubt that the theme park will include hotels, restaurants, amusement parks and other places of entertainment. This will mean restricted access to citizens into the racecourse. We will no longer be able to enjoy the greenery and fresh air, as we are doing today."

There is a proposal to "construct multi-storied residential and commercial buildings and complexes by following the slum rehabilitation route", the petition said. "The state government/MCGM have already stated they will rehabilitate the slum dwellers of the racecourse somewhere outside the racecourse, but what they don't say is that in lieu of rehabilitation of slum dwellers, developers will be entitled to construct multi-storied residential and commercial complexes in situ i.e. inside the racecourse," it added.

Opposing the state's "donation of nearly Rs 100 crore to the RWITC to build an exclusive modern clubhouse and stables for itself", the petition said, "Public funds are being used to finance a private club."

It says hat "building an exclusive modern clubhouse means that a large part of the racecourse will become a full-fledged club only for the members of RWITC and will result in further deprivation of open space to the public".

"Although the plan designates certain areas as public gardens or theme parks, this is where hotels, restaurants, towers, residential, and commercial complexes will be built. There will be large-scale concretisation of the ground which is presently permeable consisting of just mud or grass," it says.

"There is just one consequence of this proposal - the deprivation of the only open space and green lung in Mumbai to us Mumbaikars.

"Is this not clearly environment unfriendly?" the petition asks, adding, "Is this not the destruction of the only open space and green lung in the city of Mumbai? Is this not a deprivation of the citizen's right to breathe fresh air and to enjoy an open recreational space? Will this not change the city forever?"

"The answer to all the above questions is an emphatic YES..."

Maharashtra has decided to build a theme park and a Mumbai eye at the racecourse. In addition, the state will renew the lease of the racecourse to the Royal Western India Turf Club, or RWITC, for 40 years. This includes the 10 years that have passed. The RWITC will build a clubhouse with all modern amenities and give a huge chunk of land for a garden and a theme park.