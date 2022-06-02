"Arrest All Of Us": Arvind Kejriwal On Cases Against Delhi Ministers

Arvind Kejriwal said there were attempts to frame Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, today said his deputy Manish Sisodia was being framed and was likely to be the next Delhi minister to be arrested after Satyendar Jain. "I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi, throw all of us in jail together," he said in a video message.

"Arrest all of us in one go, have us investigated and raided. Then we can get back to work. Because we don't understand politics. We only want to work," the Chief Minister said.

Mr Kejriwal said he had learnt "from credible sources" that the central government was preparing to arrest Manish Sisodia on corruption charges. He had offered a similar "prediction" back in January for Satyendar Jain, who was arrested on Monday.

"I want to ask the 18 lakh children who are benefitting from Manish Sisodia ji's work in the field of education. Is Manish Sisodia corrupt? He brought glory to India before the world. Should a man like that be arrested or rewarded?" the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said.

Mr Kejriwal said he "didn't know the politics" behind sending Mr Jain and Mr Sisodia to jail.

"Satyendar Jain helped setting up mohalla clinics and people getting vaccines... but now they are calling them corrupt. I want to ask the students and their parents - Can Manish ji and Satyendar ji be corrupt? If they are corrupt, then who is honest?"

Mr Kejriwal said there were attempts to frame the two ministers and tarnish their name but "I will not let it happen."

The Delhi Chief Minister referred to cases against "more than 20 AAP MLAs" and said the "jail-jail game" has started again.

"If we keep getting caught in probes, then how and when will we work? We are not afraid of jail. I am sure this time too, the people of Delhi will be with us and will give us the certificate of being the most honest, corruption-free and patriotic government in the country," Mr Kejriwal said.

Satyendra Jain is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate, which is investigating charges of money laundering against him.