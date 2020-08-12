'Request Everyone To Continue Prayers': Pranab Mukherjee's Son Tweets

Pranab Mukherjee remains on ventilator support, the Army Hospital said this morning.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee is "haemodynamically stable", his son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted this evening amid concerns over the health of the 84-year-old, who had an emergency brain surgery two days ago and is battling coronavirus. In a statement yesterday, Delhi's Army hospital, where he is admitted, said his condition is "worsening".

This morning, the hospital said he was "is haemodynamically stable and on ventilator".

Soon after, in an emotional post, his daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee wrote, "May God do whatever is best for him and give me strength to accept both joys and sorrows of life with equanimity".

Last year 8August was 1 of d happiest day 4 me as my dad received Bharat Ratna.Exactly a year later on 10Aug he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best 4 him & give me strength 2 accept both joys & sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all 4 their concerns???? — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) August 12, 2020

Abhijit Mukherjee's tweet in the evening read, "With All Your Prayers , My Father is haemodynamically stable now . I request everyone to continue with your prayers & good wishes for his speedy recovery . Thank You".

With All Your Prayers , My Father is haemodynamically stable now . I request everyone to continue with your prayers & good wishes for his speedy recovery . Thank You #PranabMukherjee — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 12, 2020

Mr Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on Monday for another procedure and was found to be coronavirus positive. Tweeting his positive status from the hospital, he had asked people who came in contact with him to self-isolate themselves and get a coronavirus test.

Hours later, he underwent an emergency surgery for clot removal from his brain.

As the former President remains critical, people from his village in West Bengal's Birbhum district, have started a 72-hour yajna for his speedy recovery. His sister and other members of the family are holding prayers for his recovery at their residence at Miriti village in Kirnahar area.

Political leaders across party lines tweeted to wish him a speedy recovery. President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu have spoken to Sharmistha Mukherjee to inquire about his health. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the R&R Hospital on Monday. Congress's Rahul Gandhi sent his best wishes for his early recovery.