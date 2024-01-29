Delhi Police All-Women Team Wins Republic Day Best Marching Contingent Award

On January 30, the Delhi Police Marching Contingent will receive the award.

An all-women contingent of the Delhi Police that marched down the Kartavya Path during the 75th Republic Day Parade has been adjudged the Best Marching Contingent this year.On Martyrs' Day (January 30), the Delhi Marching Contingent will receive the esteemed award.

On January 26, the Delhi Police women contingent made headlines as it was the first time in the history of the force that only women personnel marched on Republic Day. In addition to this, 80 per cent of the participants this year were from the northeastern states.

The Delhi Police has a policy of recruiting personnel from the eight northeastern states in a bid to "bridge the gap" between the police and the people from the region.

IPS officer Shweta K Sugathan led the marching contingent of 194 women head constables and constables.

It must be noted that the Delhi Police has been adjudged as the best marching contingent 15 times, the last being in 2021.

Delhi Police's motto is Shanti, Seva aur Nyaya', which translates to peace, service and justice.

French President Emmanuel Macron was the chief guest at the Republic Day event in Delhi. As part of the Republic Day celebrations, two Rafale fighter jets flanked by a 'Phoenix' multi-role tanker transport aircraft of the French Air Force flew through Delhi's skies.

A 30-member band contingent from France also grabbed attention at the grand parade. This is not the first time the French Armed Forces participated in India's Republic Day celebrations. Back in 2016, the French forces became the first foreign military contingent to participate in the ceremony in India.

Last July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed as the guest of honour at the Bastille Day Parade in Paris.