Republic Day 2025: Meet Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto, The Chief Guest This Year

India is all set to celebrate the 76th Republic Day on January 26, a day filled with breathtaking displays of culture, achievements, military prowess, and national unity. The grand event begins with a flag-hoisting ceremony, followed by a parade and cultural performances.
The celebration marks a historic milestone for the country. Every year, a head of state or government of another country is invited as the state guest of honour for the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. But do you know who is gracing the event this year?
Republic Day 2025: Chief Guest
This year, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade. This will be Mr Subianto's first visit to India in his capacity as President, after assuming office in October 2024. The guest country is often chosen based on strategic, economic, and political interests.
Republic Day 2025: Main Attractions
The theme of Republic Day 2025 is "Swarnim Bharat: Virasar aur Vikas.". The celebration will feature tableaux from 31 states and union territories, showcasing their unique cultural heritage, traditions, and developmental achievements.
Here are other main attractions of the parade:
- Two tableaux celebrating 75 years of the Constitution.
- A flypast by 47 aircraft.
- About 5000 artists will take part in cultural performances in more than 45 dance forms.
- Performances by cultural artists with traditional instruments from across India.
- Approximately 10,000 special guests in 34 categories, including the Sarpanches, disaster relief workers, handloom and handicraft artisans, have been invited.
- The Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with MyGov and All India Radio, has also invited around 2,000 winners of different online competitions for the first time.
