In Pics, Mega Republic Day Parade At Kartavya Path

The tableau from Andhra Pradesh, the rice bowl of India, depicts the Prabhala Teertham harvest festival

India is showcasing its military prowess and cultural diversity as the nation celebrates its 74rd Republic Day today at the revamped Kartavya Path in the national capital. Tableaux from 17 states and Union Territories, ministries and departments as well as marching contingents of the India Armed Forces are taking part in the parade.

Lt General Dhiraj Seth leads the parade.

Indian Army's 61 Cavalry Regiment, the only active horsed cavalry unit in the world at present.

For the first time, a combined band and marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces takes part in the parade.

A detachment of K-9 Vajra -T self-propelled gun system

Mechanised Infantry Regiment dubbed as "Tomorrow's Regiment in Today's Army"

A tableau by the Directorate of India Army Veterans recognising the contributions of Indian Army's veterans.

For the first time, Agniveer women present on the Indian Navy tableau.

The Assam tableau is a tribute to the state's greatest general, Lachit Borphukan, who led the Ahom army against the Mughals.

Monastic mask dance of Ladakh at the forefront of its tableau.

Deers of Uttarakhand's Corbett National Park are the highlight of the state's tableau.