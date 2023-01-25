Republic Day 2023: How To Attend Parade, Where To Buy Tickets Online, Offline

People can attend the Republic Day 2023 parade by buying tickets. (File)

The parade on Delhi's Kartavya Path, earlier known as the Rajpath, is the major highlight of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. The parade includes march-pasts by personnel of the Indian defence forces, tableaux of different states, flypasts by military aircraft and a display of other military assets.

How to attend Republic Day 2023 parade?

People can attend the Republic Day 2023 parade by buying tickets from the official site of the Ministry of Defence. This year, 32,000 tickets have been made available by the government for the various events that are part of the celebrations.

How to buy Republic Day parade tickets online?

Step 1: Visit the Invitation Management System (IMS) or Aamantran online portal of the Ministry of Defence.

Step 2: Enter your mobile number and then provide the OTP sent to it.

Step 3: Fill in other details such as your name, date of birth, address, and captcha code, and register.

Step 4: Select "Republic Day Parade" from the list of events. Then select an ID type and upload a valid identity proof.

Step 5: Proceed to make online payment for the ticket.

Step 6: Download the online ticket.

How to buy Republic Day parade tickets offline?

Tickets can also be bought offline from booths and counters at Sena Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, Pragati Maidan, and Parliament House. You will have to produce an original photo ID card such as Aadhaar card, driving license, PAN card or passport while buying tickets offline.

Ticket prices

The tickets for the Republic Day parade are available for Rs 20, Rs 100, and Rs 500. The ticket price for the Beating Retreat (Full Day Rehearsal), which will be held on January 28, is Rs 20.

Timings

The Republic Day 2023 parade will start at 9 am on January 26.

Due to security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations, four metro stations – Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk, and Lok Kalyan Marg – will remain shut in the morning hours.