Delhi Bans Drones, Other Flying Objects Ahead Of R-Day Amid Terror Threat

Operation of sub-conventional aerial platforms including drones, hot air balloons, paragliders, etc have been banned in Delhi from January 20 amid terror threat ahead of Republic Day, the Delhi Police said today.

There is a possibility of terrorist airstrike in the national capital due to which the order has been issued, said Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana.

Para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), micro-light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters and even para-jumping from aircraft has been prohibited till February 15, the order stated.

The Delhi Police has implemented the precautionary order after getting constant inputs from security agencies that terrorists can carry out airstrikes on the general public, dignitaries, and vital installations.

Defying the order shall be punishable, the order concluded.

The Republic Day parade will be held next week on a new-look Central Vista with changes for the first time to an iconic British-built part of Delhi. The government is racing against time to get the ceremonial road Rajpath partially ready for the annual January 26 show of India's military might and culture.

After the improvised explosive device (IED) was found at Ghazipur Flower Market ahead of Republic Day and later diffused on January 14, the Delhi Police have fortified areas in and around Rajpath with multi-layer security cover, installed facial recognition systems (FRS) and over 300 CCTVs.