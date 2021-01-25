Republic Day 2021: Delhi Traffic Diversions And Security Measures

Republic Day 2021 Image: Multi-layered security for Republic Day in Delhi

Republic Day 2021: Ahead of Republic Day, there is a multi-layer security cover in Delhi. Thousands of security personnel have been deployed at the Rajpath and other locations in the national capital. There is stringent security at the borders in view of Republic Day celebrations as well as the tractor parade planned by the farmers. The Delhi Police has issued traffic advisories for the Republic Day parade. Traffic diversions and alternative routes have been posted on Twitter by the police. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, only 25,000 people will be allowed to attend the ceremony at Rajpath instead of a lakh-plus spectators in the previous years. The Republic Day parade will also be shorter; instead of marching up to Red Fort, it will end at National Stadium and only the tableaux will be allowed to perform at Red Fort, senior offiicer of the Delhi Police said.

Republic Day 2021: Key security measures in Delhi

Around 6,000 security personnel have been deployed

Facial recognition system of Delhi Police has also been set up at sensitive locations

The system has been fed with a database of over 50,000 people including those of suspected terrorists and criminals

Checking and frisking staff have been deployed at Rajghat

Sharpshooters and snipers will be deployed on top of high-rise buildings along the eight-km-long parade route from Rajpath

Five-layer security cover comprising border pickets, inner, middle and outer security has been deployed in and around Delhi

140 CCTV cameras have been put on the Republic Day parade route and around the enclosures

Republic Day traffic diversions and alternative routes

The Delhi Police has posted details of traffic diversions and alternatives routes for commuters on social media

Republic Day parade will start at 9:50 am on Tuesday from Vijay Chowk and proceed to the National Stadium

The Republic day tableaux will start from Vijay Chowk and move towards Red Fort

The wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the National War Memorial at 9 AM

No traffic on Vijay Chowk tomorrow till parade is over

From 4 AM on Tuedsay, no traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 5 AM on Tuesday