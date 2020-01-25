Updates: President Kovind Addresses Nation On Eve Of 71st Republic Day

The President congratulated Indians across the world in his address

President Ram Nath Kovind is addressing the nation on the eve of the 71st Republic Day. The address is being broadcast across the entire national network of All India Radio and is being telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi which will be followed by the English version.

In his address last year, the President had said, "The values that shaped Indian independence and that continue to shape our Republic - the values inculcated in our democracy and our Constitution - are also the values that uphold the supremacy of the people of India."

Here are the updates of the President's address to the nation:

For public welfare, the government has launched several campaigns. It is particularly noteworthy that citizens have voluntarily given those campaigns the form of popular mass movements: President Kovind

Our constitution has given some rights to all of us as citizens of an independent democracy. But within the Constitution itself, we have also taken the responsibility that we should always be committed to the fundamental democratic ideals of justice, liberty and equality and brotherhood - President Kovind