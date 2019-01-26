Soldiers At Freezing Siachen Treated To Hot Pizzas On Republic Day

Republic Day 2019: Domino's was praised effusively on Twitter for their gesture

Soldiers posted at Jammu and Kashmir's Siachen were treated to a Republic Day surprise. A pizza delivery company sent a team to deliver pizzas to the Army base in Siachen today. Soldiers can be seen all smiles as they lined up to take their pizzas in a video shared on Twitter.

"We are honoured to have served hot pizzas to our brave Soldiers and Officers at Siachen as a gesture of our gratitude for their untiring service to the nation," fast food joint Domino's tweeted.

In the video shared on Twitter, soldiers are seen cheering while lined up to take their pizzas. Others, who have already got their share, are seen standing around the room, digging in. "It's very good," a soldier says when asked how the pizza is, while others respond with thumbs up.

"Domino's Pizza team on the way to delivering happiness and hot pizzas at 20,000 feet," the pizza joint had tweeted earlier today.

Twitter users were excited in their response to the effort. "Thank you so much for the appreciation. Well, it was a small gesture for our nations heroes and put a smile on their faces," Domino's Pizza said in response to one post.

The Siachen base camp is the world's highest battlefield, at an average altitude of 20,000 feet. It is also one of the coldest battlefields in the world, with temperatures dipping to minus 60 degrees Celsius in winter.