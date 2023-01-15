Reports Of Myanmar Bombing Along Indian Border Being Probed: Sources

The Indian army has denied any bombing by the Myanmar military on Indian soil. (Representational)

India's central agencies and the authorities in Mizoram are investigating reports of bombings by Myanmar military jets along the Tiau river, which forms the border between the two countries, according to official sources.

The Champhai district Deputy Commissioner, James Lalrinchhana, has sent a magistrate to verify claims made by locals in border villages, sources have told NDTV. The Indian army, however, has denied any such bombing on Indian soil.

The probe was ordered after Lalramliana, the President of Farkawn village council in Champai, said that a bomb was dropped near the Tiau river on the Mizoram side and damaged a truck earlier this week.

"A truck owned by a village council member was damaged in the explosion. The vehicle was carrying river sand," he said.

Mizoram's influential NGO Coordination Committee, the top body of non-governmental organisations in the state, also held an emergency meeting to discuss the alleged violation of Indian airspace and bombing of Indian territories by the Myanmar Air Force on January 10 and 11.

The committee condemned the incident and called on the Indian government to safeguard the country's sovereignty and for immediate action to be taken by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Civil society groups from Mizoram have alleged that the Myanmar military bombed "Camp Victoria," the military headquarters of the Chin National Army (CNA), a powerful ethnic armed group in Myanmar near the Mizoram border.

Meanwhile, at least 30 refugees, including women and children, who fled their homes following bombings by the Myanmar military on a "rebel camp", have reached Mizoram's Champhai district, officials said.

Mizoram is currently sheltering some 300 Kuki-Chin tribals, who fled from the Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh, following fighting between insurgent groups of the Christian minority and Bangladeshi troops.

Over 30,500 Myanmar citizens have also taken refuge in Mizoram after the military seized power in Myanmar in February 2021.