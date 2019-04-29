Renuka Chowdhury Slams BJP Lawmaker For His ''Open Defecation'' Remark

The Congress has fielded Renuka Chowdhury against TRS' Nageshwar Rao in Telangana

Congress leader and former Union Minister Renuka Chowdhury on Sunday tore into BJP lawmaker Rajveer Singh over his controversial remark about Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Mr Singh on April 27 took a controversial jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said that he would have known the importance of building toilets if his grandmother (Indira Gandhi) and mother (Sonia Gandhi) had faced the problem of open defecation.

"Are we surprised that this is the standard of BJP? When Prime Minister Narendra Modi can talk about women in Parliament and call them ''Surpanakhas,'' this is the yardstick by which the BJP goes. Women of the country have taken note," Ms Chowdhury said while speaking to news agency ANI,

The Congress has fielded Renuka Chowdhury against Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate Nageshwar Rao in Khammam Parliamentary Constituency in Telangana.

Telangana went to polls in a single phase for all 17 Lok Sabha seats on April 11. Results will be declared on May 23.

