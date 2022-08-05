ReNew Power, HSBC India To Provide Solar Electricity, Climate Education To 75 Schools

ReNew develops, builds, owns and operates utility-scale wind and solar energy and hydro projects

Renewable energy firm ReNew Power has tied up with HSBC India to electrify 75 schools in three states with solar energy and create awareness about climate change in school curriculum, the two companies said in a joint statement. Digital labs will be set up in the schools as part of the programme, they said.

"The programme's objective is to enhance access to learning, including digital education, and create practical awareness about the importance of fighting climate change for a better, greener and cleaner future for India," ReNew chief sustainability officer Vaishali Sinha said in the statement.

"It will provide children with better facilities for their modern educational needs. Educating young people about sustainability and climate change is key as they will be the future warriors against global warming and preserving our beautiful planet," she said.

Highlighting the significance of the partnership, HSBC India head of corporate sustainability Aloka Majumdar said education is a critical enabler of the rural ecosystem.

This partnership comes at the back of another initiative, Project Surya, where ReNew is working with its partners to train some 1,000 women salt pan workers as solar panel and solar pump technicians to improve their livelihoods and bring them into clean energy transition.

HSBC India has been engaging with its non-profit partners focusing on energy transition across sectors such as healthcare and dairy cold chain.

ReNew is one of the largest renewable energy independent power producers in India and globally. It develops, builds, owns and operates utility-scale wind and solar energy and hydro projects.

HSBC India offers a full range of banking and financial services through 26 branches across 14 cities.