'Remove By 11 Tomorrow Or...': AAP's Bulldozer Threat To BJP Delhi Chief

Countering AAP, Adesh Gupta raised the pitch on "illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis".

As tensions escalate between BJP and Aam Aadmi Party over recent demolitions during anti-encroachment drives by BJP-governed civic bodies in Delhi, AAP today issued a stern warning to BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta alleging his house and office also encroach upon public land. AAP announced that it will go with bulldozers to Mr Gupta's house if he doesn't remove the encroachment by 11 am tomorrow.

The latest war of words comes following the arrest of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan from the Madanpur Khadar area in southeast Delhi yesterday after he intervened to stop the demolitions.

"Adesh Gupta has encroached upon public land for his house and office. We filed complaints but no action was taken," AAP said while announcing the dramatic plan.

Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodiya had this morning raised alarm over what he called "BJP's big plan to extort money" through the threat of bulldozers. He said the BJP planned to demolish 63 lakh houses in the national capital.

Durgesh Pathak, AAP Delhi's in-charge for civic bodies, has alleged that the BJP is extracting Rs 5-10 lakh from people by threatening them with bulldozers. "Not one municipal officer, who allowed these illegal constructions, will have their house bulldozed," he said.

Responding to allegations that the BJP is indulging in corruption through civic bodies, Adesh Gupta raised the pitch on "illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis" who he claims have encroached on public land. He also accused AAP leaders of sheltering illegal immigrants in unauthorised colonies and using them for rioting.

"AAP has been protecting Rohingya encroachers in Delhi, Rioters who are shielded by AAP leaders. If the Delhi government cared about poor people then you should have implemented the Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi. You would have provided permanent houses to people who live in the Juggi Jhopdi colonies. So please don't do politics over bulldozing of properties of Bangladeshis, Rohingyas, terrorists and rioters which is being done by BJP," he said.