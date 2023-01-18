Why Is Opposition Against Remote Voting For Migrants? A 10-Point Guide

Among those opposed to the idea is main opposition Congress, which joined a meeting of several parties on Monday to discuss the issue. The meeting was called after the poll body invited parties for a presentation on remote voting that it claims will transform elections.

Following the meeting, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said the Election Commission should first address concerns about Electronic Voting Machines raised by several eminent citizens. The poll panel should also address urban apathy towards elections, he said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh questioned the need for introducing a remote voting system, saying there were other ways to increase participation of voters.

He also pointed to challenges smaller parties would face if such a system was implemented. "When there is a bypoll on one seat, say Jalandhar, how will smaller parties campaign among eligible migrant voters who may be located in different states?"

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress had skipped the meeting of Opposition parties on the issue. However, the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had earlier written to the poll body, explaining its objection to the proposal.

The party pointed to the absence of a model code of conduct in the proposed system. "Considering that the migrant voter is residing in a state where no elections are undergoing, there is a possibility of manipulation by different political parties in the absence of the MCC."

Trinamool raised concerns on the security of voting machines. It added that a voter away from his/her constituency would be "disengaged from specific political underpinnings" and this may sway opinion. It also raised concerns on how such a system may deepen the digital divide.

Jammu and Kashmir parties, the PDP and National Conference, have said the poll body's proposal was "ironic" as residents of the Union Territory are not being allowed to exercise their right to vote for years now.

The poll body has said the remote voting system is a must in this age and argued that the inability to vote due to internal migration is a key reason behind low voter turnouts. The initiative, if implemented can lead to a "social transformation", it has said.