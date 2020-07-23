Remembering Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak And Chandra Shekhar Azad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union ministers, leaders across party lines and others today paid their tribute to the two great freedom fighters of India - Chandra Shekhar Azad and Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak - on their birth anniversaries.

Remembering Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak And Chandra Shekhar Azad

Remembering Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Chandra Shekhar Azad on their birth anniversaries

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid his tribute to the two great freedom fighters of India - Chandra Shekhar Azad and Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak - on their birth anniversaries. "Salute to the two brave sons of Mother India, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandra Sekhar Azad on their birth anniversaries," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu posted on social media: "Today, July 23rd marks the birth anniversaries of two great sons of India - Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad. I feel that present-day youth must read about their lives and sacrifices made for country's freedom."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in his tribute to Chandra Shekhar Azad, described the freedom fighter as "the heroic son of Mother India and the immortal revolutionary...His name inspires Indians to die for the country. I bow down to Chandra Shekhar Azad, who sacrificed his life for the freedom of the country!" Remembering Lokanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, the Defence Minister said, "...He was a true patriot who envisioned the idea of Independent India."

Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak was born on in 1856, in Ratnagiri and Chandra Shekhar Azad in 1906. Several leaders across party lines remembered Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad on social media.


Chandra Shekhar Azad's call for freedom was immortalised by his slogan -"Dushman ki goliyon ka hum samna karenge, Azad hi rahein hain, azad hi rahenge" which means, "We will face the bullets of enemies. We were free and we will remain free."

Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak was one of the strongest proponents of 'Swaraj', meaning self-rule. He tirelessly contributed towards driving India free from colonial rule. His famous line, "Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it," reverberates even today. 

Comments
Chandra Shekhar Azad Birth AnniversaryBal Gangadhar Tilak birth anniversary

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india