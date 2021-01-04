'No Interest In Farming, Farmers Anna Data': Reliance Moves Court Over Vandalism

Over 1,500 Jio telecom towers in Punjab alone were put out of action in December.

Days after reports emerged of Reliance Jio's telecom towers being damaged in Punjab and Haryana allegedly by farmers angry over its perceived role in framing three agricultural laws recently passed by Parliament, the company today said it had moved court seeking government intervention to safeguard its assets and services.

Many farmers in the two states had reportedly been venting their anger against Reliance Industries (RIL) by snapping power supply, cutting cables of telecom towers, and damaging Jio's infrastructure because they viewed the Mukesh Ambani-owned firm as one of the major beneficiaries of the farm laws passed in September. Thousands of farmers have been protesting for over a month against these laws which they feel are detrimental to their long-term interests.

Over 1,500 of Reliance Jio's 9,000 telecom towers in Punjab alone were put out of action in December. A company representative had told NDTV that the towers had taken a hit due to physical damage, power disruption or theft of generators.

RIL, through Reliance Jio Infocomm, moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court today, seeking urgent government intervention to "bring a complete stop to the illegal acts of vandalism by miscreants", a statement issued by RIL said.

"These acts of violence have endangered the lives of thousands of its employees and caused damage and disruption to the vital communications infrastructure, sales and service outlets run by its subsidiaries in the two states," the statement said. "The miscreants indulging in vandalism have been instigated and aided by vested interests and our business rivals."

According to the company, these vested interests were taking advantage of the ongoing farmers' agitation to launch an "incessant, malicious, and motivated vilification campaign against Reliance".

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had issued a stern warning against such vandalism, asking the police to act strictly in such cases.

The company said it had nothing to do with the farm laws since it has no interest in corporate or contract farming - a contention of the agitating farmers. It also denied purchasing land in Punjab or Haryana with that purpose in mind.

"We at Reliance have immense gratitude and the greatest respect for India's kisans, who are the 'anna data' of 1.3 billion Indians," the statement said.

The RIL statement came on a day the government was scheduled hold talks again with the protesting farmers in New Delhi.