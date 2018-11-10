Reliance Communications Pays 62 Lakh To Regulator To Settle Case

All India | | Updated: November 10, 2018 03:17 IST
Reliance Communications paid fine over alleged non-cooperation. (Representational)

New Delhi: 

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Friday said Reliance Communications (RCOM) has settled its case with the regulator by paying Rs 62.40 lakh over alleged non-cooperation with credit rating agencies and debenture trustee.

"Reliance Communications Limited filed a suo moto application in terms of the SEBI (Settlement of Administrative and Civil Proceedings) Regulations, 2014 proposing to settle, through a settlement order," SEBI said in a statement.

SEBI said that the High Powered Advisory Committee in its meeting in September considered the terms of the proposed settlement and recommended the case be settled with the payment.

