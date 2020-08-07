Released Rs 22,111.88 Crore To Andhra: Centre Tells High Court

Rs 3,979.50 crore was released out of Rs 4,117.89 crore assessed as resource gap , it said

The Centre on Thursday informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that it has released Rs 22,111.88 crore as post-devolution revenue deficit grant and another Rs 16,510 crore under different heads, including capital city development, to the state during 2014-20.

In a counter-affidavit on a petition seeking grant of Special Category Status to AP and implementation of the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs said the issue of grant of SCS was considered keeping in view the larger interest of the nation.

The 14thFinance Commission did not make a distinction between special and general category states. Its approach was to fill the resource gap of each state to the extent possible through tax devolution and, if such devolution alone could not cover the assessed gap, for certain states a revenue deficit grant was provided, it said.

Assistant Solicitor General N Harinath filed the counter-affidavit before a division bench of justices Rakesh Kumar, AV Sesha Sai and M Satyanarayana Murthy, opposing the petitioner's plea.

The Centre said the Finance Commission recommended a total award of Rs 22,113 crore to AP for the five-year period (from 2015).

Out of this, Rs 22,111.88 crore have been provided to the state, it added.

It also said a sum of Rs 3,979.50 crore was released out of Rs 4,117.89 crore assessed as resource gap for the period June 2, 2014 to March 31, 2015.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)