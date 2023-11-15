Released From Canada: Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader On Video Of Union Minister's Son

Such tactics won't affect Narendra Tomar's electoral prospects, Kailash Vijayvargiya said (File)

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday alleged that a video in which Union minister Narendra Tomar's son is purportedly heard discussing some financial dealings was a Congress's "ploy".

Notably, Tomar senior is being seen as a potential Chief Minister candidate if BJP wins the November 17 assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

Such tactics won't affect Narendra Tomar's electoral prospects as he will win comfortably from Dimni seat, Mr Vijayvargiya said.

The Congress has sought that the video of Mr Tomar's son Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar in which he is purportedly talking to a man about crores of rupees should be probed by government agencies.

The BJP and Union minister Tomar have claimed that the video is fake.

"This video has been released from Canada where most of the sloganeering against India takes place. It is a conspiracy of Congress which wants to defame BJP during elections," Mr Vijayvargiya said.

Narendra Tomar, once a corporator, rose to become a Union minister and his life was an open book, the BJP leader added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)