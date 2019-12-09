Relatives Of Delhi Fire Victims Struggle To Take Bodies Home

The fire had broken out at a Delhi factory early on Sunday morning when most victims were asleep

Chaotic scenes prevailed at Maulana Azad Medical College where the autopsy of the victims of the Anaj Mandi fire incident was being conducted as people said they were confused about how to transport the bodies of their relatives back home.

Zakir Hussain from Bihar's Madhubanj area lost his brother, Shakir, when a four-storey building caught fire on Sunday. He said the Bihar government has made arrangements for the relatives to carry the bodies back home on trains but there was no clarity on the procedure.

He said Delhi minister Imran Hussain had said on Sunday that the Delhi government will provide individual ambulances take the bodies home but that too has not been done.

Family members and relatives also had a heated exchange with hospital authorities on the issue. They say it is difficult for them to transport the bodies in trains.

"We are not happy about travelling by train. Train would stop at Samastipur station and our village Barijana is another 70 km from there," said Mohammad Shamshir from Begusarai, Bihar.

Shamshir's neighbour Naveen Kumar, 19, died in the fire and he is in Delhi to collect his body. He said Naveen Kumar hails from a very poor family. "His father is a taxi driver in Kolkata and mother works in fields," Mr Shamshir added.

Of the 43 people who died in the fire on Sunday morning, many were migrant workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. They remained trapped inside the building since they were asleep when the fire broke out.

The railways said it will carry the bodies of the Bihar residents who died in the fire to their home state. The officials said the bodies will be carried in the seating-cum-luggage rake (SLR coach) on board the Swatantrata Senani Express.

The officials said the resident commissioner of Bihar in Delhi approached Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for help for sending the bodies to Bihar and that a coach has been arranged.