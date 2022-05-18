Reinstate Sacked Top Official: Petitioners In Gyanvapi Case Ask Court

The Gyanvapi mosque case has reached the Supreme Court too.

Ajay Mishra -- the top official sacked for employing a private videographer in the survey of Gyanvapi mosque -- should be re-instated, the court has been told by the Hindu petitioners in the case. The videographer had made several claims to the media even before the report was submitted to court, which has triggered a huge row. Calling the official "irresponsible", the court had sacked him yesterday.

The petitioners --- five Hindu women who claimed the presence of idols of gods and goddesses on the mosque premises – today sought permission to submit the findings of the commission headed by Ajay Mishra as well. The women claimed that during the court-mandated video filming, a Shivling was found near a pond used for 'Wuzu ' inside the mosque complex.

A mosque management committee member, however, has disputed the claim, saying the object was part of the water fountain mechanism at the reservoir where people carry out ablutions before offering namaz.

Ajay Mishra had conducted the survey on May 6 and 7. He was removed after a complaint from Vishal Singh – who was later appointed commissioner. The court said Ajay Mishra had "employed his own cameraman RP Singh," who has been "feeding wrong bites to the media".

Declaring that the "conduct of Ajay Kumar Mishra was irresponsible", the court said it is expected that a commissioner will be responsible and honest.

"I did nothing wrong. I was betrayed by Vishal Singh. He took advantage of my trusting nature," Mr Mishra had told NDTV yesterday.

"We prepared the report together till 12 am last night. I had no idea Vishal Singh was conspiring against me. I feel really sad. I was not biased. I will not say anything about the survey," he said.

After objections from the Muslim side, the court had appointed Vishal Singh and Ajay Pratap Singh as Commissioners and ordered that the survey report be filed on May 17.

The court will hear all applications tomorrow.

The Supreme Court is also hearing the issue after the management of Gyanvapi mosque appealed against the survey. "The suit speaks about changing the religious character of the building, which is currently a mosque," the petition read.