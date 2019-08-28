Redraw Indian Map With PoK, Gilgit-Baltistan, Says Union Minister

The minister said that he would want to bring in people of opposite ideology and debate with them.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday called for redrawing the Indian map which shows not only Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) as its territory but also Gilgit-Baltistan.

"When we speak of our boundaries, they are not our boundaries. We have boundaries far beyond them. I say when we redraw Indian map, we should include not just PoK but also Gilgit-Baltistan," he said during an event here.

Listing out schemes and infrastructure projects implemented by the Centre in the border villages of Jammu and Kashmir, the minister said that he would want to bring in people of "opposite ideology" and debate with them.

"It is a matter of research why these people curse the Army that protects them. Today, we are in a position to question them... Why should we waste our resources on protection of those who are enemies of the nation," asked Singh.

Giving a blueprint of how to ensure that local residents of the border areas who are considered the first line of defence stay intact, RSS Sah Sarkaryavah Krishna Gopal said the onus of this lies on those living in the cities.

"The onus to ensure that the first line of defence of boundaries -- the locals -- remain intact lies on the rest of India. You need to ensure you visit them and provide your services. The government cannot do it alone," said the senior RSS functionary.

The RSS is rooting for a strong bond with the bordering regions of the country, asking citizens to visit these areas regularly and be vigilant as the government alone cannot be tasked with protecting national sovereignty.

Gopal said the people from the rest of the country need to provide their services to them even if they do not ask for. "Treat these 11,000 villages as pilgrimages, donate and serve, they will be yours," he said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.