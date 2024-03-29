Received 11 Income Department Notices In 72 Hours: Trinamool MP

Saket Gokhale said some of the notices go back almost seven years. (File)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saket Gokhale on Friday said he has received 11 notices from the income-tax department in the last 72 hours and alleged that every attempt is being made to put pressure on the opposition ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

In a post on X, Saket Gokhale said some of the notices go back almost seven years.

"Got a total of 11 Income Tax notices in the last 72 hours for various years (some as far back as 7 years)," he said.

"It's hilarious how the Modi government isn't even pretending that they'll let the elections be free and fair. Every attempt being made to pressurise the Opposition on the eve of Lok Sabha 2024," the TMC leader said.

The TMC leader also shared screenshots of e-mails he received from the I-T department along with his post on the microblogging platform.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)