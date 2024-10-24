Realtor Found Dead In Burning Fortuner Was Choked To Death By Friends: Cops

Sanjay Yadav's body was found in a burning Toyota Fortuner in Dadri

The property dealer from Ghaziabad, whose charred body was found in a Toyota Fortuner SUV Tuesday night, did not die in a fire. Police have found Sanjay Yadav was choked to death, allegedly by his two friends Vishal and Jeet, after a beer party.

The accused have been arrested. The probe has revealed that they looted Yadav's ornaments, put his body in the SUV and set it on fire. The charred SUV was found in a forest area in Dadri on Monday night. A body inside the car was identified as Sanjay Yadav.

Police said the family members had told them that Yadav went to meet his friends Vishal Rajput and Jeet Choudhary and alleged that they must have murdered him. Accordingly, a case was registered and the accused were taken into custody.

During questioning, Vishal and Jeet admitted to murdering Yadav to loot money and jewellery, police said. They said the realtor visited them Monday evening and three had beer. Later, Vishal and Jeet allegedly choked Yadav with a dog collar and looted his ornaments. The accused then put Yadav's body in the rear seat of the SUV and used petrol to set the vehicle on fire. Jeet suffered minor burns while setting the SUV afire, police have said.

Police have recovered cash, two gold rings, a bracelet and a gold chain from the accused. They have also found the dog collar used in the murder.

"Vishal Rajput and Jeet Choudhary got him (Yadav) drunk. They choked him with a dog collar. To dispose of the body, they drove to a deserted area. They then set the SUV on fire with the body inside it. The accused have been sent to jail and further probe is on," said Ashok Kumar, Additional DCP, Greater Noida.