UP Man Arrested Day Before Wedding, Faked Religion, Accused Of Conversion

Accused Haseen Saifi had introduced himself as Ashish Thakur to the woman.

A man was arrested a day before his wedding for faking his identity and religion to his fiancee in Greater Noida, police said today. Haseen Saifi had introduced himself as Ashish Thakur to the woman, but his lie was exposed on Sunday. Their wedding was scheduled for Monday.

The man has been charged for forced religious conversion, rape, and fraud based on a complaint by the woman, an Uttarakhand resident, said the police.

The accused befriended the woman when they were staying in Dadri, which comes under Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. When the woman lost her job, he allegedly seized the chance to get closer to her. He then moved in with her into a rented flat in Escort Colony in Dadri in XXX (Delhi or UP?).

The accused had a physical relationship with the woman, said Dinesh Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Greater Noida. Haseen Saifi allegedly also made obscene videos of her and pressured her to marry him, police said.

The woman found out Haseen's identity on Sunday, a day before their wedding, when his father Shakeel Saifi reached their apartment looking for him. As the couple was not home, his father went about asking neighbours about his son's whereabouts. Mr Saifi was told that not Haseen (his son), but an Ashish lived there.

When the woman realized the deception, she refused to marry Haseen Saifi and complained to the police. He was arrested.