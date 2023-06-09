'Really Enjoyed': OpenAI's Sam Altman After Meeting PM Modi

Sam Altman, the Chief Executive Officer of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed India's tech ecosystem and the potential of artificial intelligence.

Mr Altman tweeted a picture from his meeting with the prime minister and wrote, “Great conversation with Narendra Modi discussing India's incredible tech ecosystem and how the country can benefit from AI”.

“Really enjoyed all my meetings with people in the Prime Minister's Office,” the CEO added.

great conversation with @narendramodi discussing india's incredible tech ecosystem and how the country can benefit from ai.



really enjoyed all my meetings with people in the @PMOIndia. pic.twitter.com/EzxVD0UMDM — Sam Altman (@sama) June 9, 2023

Responding to Sam Altman's tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “Thank you for the insightful conversation, Sam Altman. The potential of AI in enhancing India's tech ecosystem is indeed vast and that too among the youth in particular. We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation for empowering our citizens”.

Thank you for the insightful conversation @sama. The potential of AI in enhancing India's tech ecosystem is indeed vast and that too among the youth in particular. We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation for empowering our citizens. https://t.co/OGXNEJcA0i — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2023

The OpenAI CEO is currently in India and has planned to visit several countries this week. “Excited to visit Israel, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, India, and South Korea this week!” Sam Altman tweeted a few days ago.

excited to visit israel, jordan, qatar, the uae, india, and south korea this week! — Sam Altman (@sama) June 4, 2023

Mr Altman, this week, attended a conference in New Delhi where he said that OpenAI is against regulating smaller startups in the field of AI. “We have explicitly said there should be no regulation on smaller companies. The only regulation we have called for is on ourselves and people bigger,” the CEO said at the event hosted by Economic Times.

Sam Altman co-founded OpenAI, an artificial intelligence research and deployment company, in 2015 with Tesla CEO Elon Musk among others. The company is behind developing the popular chatbot named ChatGPT. OpenAI has raised $10 billion from Microsoft at a valuation of nearly $30 billion.