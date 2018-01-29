Ready For Talks With India On Corridor Passing Through Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir: China India has objected to the $50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which India maintains is part of Jammu and Kashmir, its northernmost state, and therefore Indian territory. The project is given the name 'China-Pakistan Economic Corridor', though Pakistan and China don't share a border. Pakistan's only link to China is through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). It is India and Afghanistan who share a border, now cut-off by Pakistan's forceful occupation of PoK.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT China says it's ready to hold talks with India to resolve differences over CPEC project in PoK Beijing: China today said it is ready to hold talks with India to resolve their differences on the contentious $50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor or CPEC that passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir or PoK.



Asked about Indian Ambassador to China Gautam Bambawale's interview to state-run Global Times in which he had said that differences on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor should not be swept under the carpet, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China is willing to hold talks with India in this regard.



"I noted the relevant report. Regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, China has repeatedly reiterated our position. As to the differences between China and India, China stands ready to communicate and hold talks with India to seek a proper solution so that these differences will not affect our general national interests. This best serves the interests of the two countries," she said.



As to any differences arising between the two countries, they can be resolved with sincerity and mutual respect, she said, adding that the parties can seek proper solution for management of the differences.



"We should not ask one party alone to solve this problem. We are willing to work with India to work with dialogue and communication for a better solution," she said.



"CPEC is merely an economic cooperation project. It has not targeted any third party. We hope the Indian side can put this in perspective and we stand ready to strengthen cooperation with the Indian side," she said.



India has objected to the $50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which India maintains is part of Jammu and Kashmir, its northernmost state, and therefore Indian territory.



The project is given the name 'China-Pakistan Economic Corridor', though Pakistan and China don't share a border. Pakistan's only link to China is through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). It is India and Afghanistan who share a border, now cut-off by Pakistan's forceful occupation of PoK.



The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a network of infrastructure projects that are currently under construction in Pakistan, Balochistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir that will connect China's Xinjiang province with Balochistan's Gwadar port.





China today said it is ready to hold talks with India to resolve their differences on the contentious $50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor or CPEC that passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir or PoK.Asked about Indian Ambassador to China Gautam Bambawale's interview to state-run Global Times in which he had said that differences on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor should not be swept under the carpet, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China is willing to hold talks with India in this regard."I noted the relevant report. Regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, China has repeatedly reiterated our position. As to the differences between China and India, China stands ready to communicate and hold talks with India to seek a proper solution so that these differences will not affect our general national interests. This best serves the interests of the two countries," she said.As to any differences arising between the two countries, they can be resolved with sincerity and mutual respect, she said, adding that the parties can seek proper solution for management of the differences."We should not ask one party alone to solve this problem. We are willing to work with India to work with dialogue and communication for a better solution," she said."CPEC is merely an economic cooperation project. It has not targeted any third party. We hope the Indian side can put this in perspective and we stand ready to strengthen cooperation with the Indian side," she said.India has objected to the $50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which India maintains is part of Jammu and Kashmir, its northernmost state, and therefore Indian territory. The project is given the name 'China-Pakistan Economic Corridor', though Pakistan and China don't share a border. Pakistan's only link to China is through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). It is India and Afghanistan who share a border, now cut-off by Pakistan's forceful occupation of PoK.The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a network of infrastructure projects that are currently under construction in Pakistan, Balochistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir that will connect China's Xinjiang province with Balochistan's Gwadar port.