'Ready For Dope Test,' Says Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

Amarinder Singh said nobody should have any problems about taking such a test

Accepting a challenge thrown by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Aman Arora, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said he was willing to undergo a dope test.

"I have no problem taking the dope test," the Chief Minister said after Aman Arora and other political leaders earlier in the day dared him to undergo the test along with his Cabinet members and Congress lawmakers.

Amarinder Singh, however, said that he would "leave it to the conscience of other elected representatives to take a decision on the same".

Mr Arora underwent the dope test at a government hospital in SAS Nagar, adjoining Chandigarh, a day after the Chief Minister ordered mandatory dope test for all state employees, including police during recruitment as well as throughtout their service.

As for demand that politicians should also be made to undergo dope tests, the Chief Minister said that he was willing to do so.

"Given the gigantic scale of the drug problem in Punjab, nobody should have any problems about taking such a test. A couple of politicians, including a Minister in my Cabinet, have already shown the way by volunteering for drug screening," Amarinder Singh said.

"Even though no fingers have so far been pointed at any ruling party politician of complicity of any kind in drug abuse or pedaling, if any Minister or MLA felt the need to offer to take the test, they are welcome to do so," the Chief Minister said.

The Congress government is being questioned by the opposition for not doing enough to eradicate the drug menace despite promising to do so within four weeks of coming to power.

"When he had to seek votes (for the Congress), Amarinder Singh held the 'Gutka Sahib' in his hand and took a pledge to wipe out drugs and drug mafia from Punjab within four weeks of coming to power. But even after over one year, nothing has been done by his government to curb the drugs racket," Mr Arora said on Thursday.