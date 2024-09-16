'Reaching Out For Fifth, Final Time': Mamata Banerjee Invites Doctors For Meet

The Mamata Banerjee government has extended its fifth invitation for talks to junior doctors protesting over the rape-murder of a 31-year-old medico at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The junior doctors have refused to rejoin work till justice is served in the heinous case and several top officials are shunted out. Earlier meetings between the state government and the doctors were called off due to disagreements on several issues, such as live-streaming.

In an email to the protesting doctors, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant said that the doctors must resume their duties, as per the Supreme Court's September 9 directive.

"This is the fifth and final time we are reaching out to you for a meeting between the Honourable Chief Minister and your delegates. In line with our discussion from the day before, we are once again inviting you to a meeting with the Honourable Chief Minister at her Kalighat residence for a discussion with an open mind," the letter states.

The chief secretary underlined that the meeting cannot be videographed or live-streamed -- the point on which the earlier meeting fell through on Saturday.

"We trust that good sense will prevail, and as mutually agreed and as per your statement to the media day before - there will be no live streaming or videography of the meeting, given that the matter is sub judice in the highest court of the country. Instead, the minutes of the

meeting will be recorded and signed by both parties," the email adds.

"The meeting is scheduled for 5 PM today ie 16th September 2024 at Hon'ble Chief Minister's Kalighat residence. The same delegation which came for the last discussions is requested to arrive at the venue at 4:45 PM today. We look forward to your positive response and a productive and fruitful discussion," it says.

Earlier meetings planned between the Chief Minister and the junior doctors led to dramatic scenes. On September 12, the doctors went to the state secretariat Nabanna to meet Ms Banerjee, but refused to join the meeting after they were told the proceedings could not be live-streamed. Visuals of Ms Banerjee waiting for the junior doctors went viral and she said she had waited for two hours.

Another meeting was planned on Saturday after the Chief Minister's surprise visit to the doctors' protest site at the state health secretariat. The junior doctors reached her residence at 6.45 pm. Again, the doctors' demand for live-streaming and officials' refusal proved to be the roadblock. The medicos waited outside the Chief Minister's home in the rain. They demanded that they be allowed to videograph the meeting. The state government refused this and said it would record the meeting and the recording would be provided to the doctors later because the matter is sub-judice.

Ms Banerjee came out and invited the doctors inside. "You can trust me, I won't mislead you. Even if you do not attend the meeting, at least have a cup of tea." She also said the doctors are "insulting" her. The doctors stressed that they wanted the recording. She then said I "cannot accept all your demands". Later that night, the doctors decided to join the meeting but state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and chief secretary Manoj Pant told them it was too late.