RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Discharged From Hospital

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has been discharged from the hospital and is in good health, an RBI spokesperson informed the media.

Mr Das was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai earlier for observation.

"Reserve Bank of India Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das experienced acidity and was admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai, for observation. He is now doing fine and will be discharged in the next 2-3 hours. There is no cause for concern," the spokesperson had stated this morning.

Shaktikanta Das, a former Secretary of the Department of Revenue and the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance, assumed office as the 25th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India on December 12, 2018.

Before his current role, he served as a Member of the 15th Finance Commission and as India's G20 Sherpa.

Mr Das has over four decades of extensive experience in governance, holding key positions in the Central and State Governments across areas such as Finance, Taxation, Industries, and Infrastructure.

During his tenure in the Ministry of Finance, he was closely involved in the preparation of eight Union Budgets.

Shaktikanta Das is a postgraduate from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University.

