RBI Gets Bomb Threat In Russian Language, 2nd Time In A Month

The Reserve Bank of India received a bomb threat via email on Thursday afternoon. The email, written in Russian language, was sent to the official website of the RBI.

This is the second such incident in a month.

The police have registered a case against the sender at Mata Ramabai Marg (MRA Marg) police station in Mumbai.

Mumbai Police is trying to hunt down the caller, officials said.

On November 16, a bomb threat was received on the RBI's customer care number, during which the caller claimed to be the "CEO of Lashkar-e-Taiba". During the call, the accused reportedly sang a song over the phone before issuing the threat.

The Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group had carried out the 2008 Mumbai attacks, one of the deadliest terror attacks in India.