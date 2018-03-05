Ravi Shankar Prasad Hits Out At Congress Over Non-Performing Assets: Highlights

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 05, 2018 16:34 IST
New Delhi: 
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today blamed the Congress for worsening India's crisis of bank debt. He said the UPA government did not follow the rule book during its tenure. "Under the so called economist then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the entire banking system went haywire due to all kinds of interference with it," he said during a press conference. The minister also claimed banking scams like the Nirav Modi case took place during the Congress rule. Mr Prasad also attacked P Chidambaram on UPA's gold import scheme. "On May 16, 2014, an order was passed by the then Finance Minister to provide benefits to seven private companies. Gitanjali was one of the seven companies," he said.

Here are the highlights of Ravi Shankar Prasad's press conference:
  • The politics of confusion, fear and concoction is the basis Congress campaign against us 
  • Many times the UPA did not allow correct data to be entered into bank records. Advances (to banks) rose during UPA but were not recorded in the books.
  • Under the so called economist then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the entire banking system went haywire due to all kinds of interference with it
  • Don't know how much they have learnt Hindi. They have been using the word joomla a lot. Do you know, there was 80:20 scheme that was started in August 2013.
  • Congress has been indulging in the politics of fear and confusion in the last 4 years
  • Congress party has issues with technology since technology brings transparency
  • Several times bank records were deliberately not updated with correct information
  • In November 2014, we scrapped the 80:20 scheme. The Congress must answer, who were those people who were lobbying on behalf of Gitanjali and related companies. And how much cut they were taking?
  • Rahul Gandhi must answer after he returns from Italy.
  • We have saved crores of rupees with Aadhaar. Today the worst critic of Aadhaar is the Congress. Some of their biggest leaders speak against Aadhaar. I know the Congress faces difficulties in accepting technology.
  • He (Rahul Gandhi) called GST Gabbar Singh tax. I am very sure that Congress is anti-reform. Whenever there is reform there is transparency and accountability.


