Ravi Shankar Prasad Hits Out At Congress Over Non-Performing Assets: Highlights

Here are the highlights of Ravi Shankar Prasad's press conference:
- The politics of confusion, fear and concoction is the basis Congress campaign against us
- Many times the UPA did not allow correct data to be entered into bank records. Advances (to banks) rose during UPA but were not recorded in the books.
- Under the so called economist then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the entire banking system went haywire due to all kinds of interference with it
- Don't know how much they have learnt Hindi. They have been using the word joomla a lot. Do you know, there was 80:20 scheme that was started in August 2013.
- Congress has been indulging in the politics of fear and confusion in the last 4 years
- Congress party has issues with technology since technology brings transparency
- Several times bank records were deliberately not updated with correct information
- In November 2014, we scrapped the 80:20 scheme. The Congress must answer, who were those people who were lobbying on behalf of Gitanjali and related companies. And how much cut they were taking?
- Rahul Gandhi must answer after he returns from Italy.
- We have saved crores of rupees with Aadhaar. Today the worst critic of Aadhaar is the Congress. Some of their biggest leaders speak against Aadhaar. I know the Congress faces difficulties in accepting technology.
- He (Rahul Gandhi) called GST Gabbar Singh tax. I am very sure that Congress is anti-reform. Whenever there is reform there is transparency and accountability.