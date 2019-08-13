Ratul Puri Moves Delhi High Court For Bail In Money Laundering Case

The trial court had on August 9 issued non-bailable warrant against Mr Puri on the plea by the Enforcement Directorate.

All India | Posted by | Updated: August 13, 2019 12:42 IST
Businessman Ratul Puri seeks anticipatory bail in money laundering case (File image)


Businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, this morning approached the Delhi High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a money laundering case related to the VVIP chopper scam.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar agreed to list the matter for hearing post lunch.

Advocate Vijay Aggarwal mentioned before the bench, the matter in which he has challenged the August 6 order of the trial court dismissing Mr Puri's anticipatory bail plea.

The trial court had on August 9 issued non-bailable warrant against Mr Puri on the plea by the Enforcement Directorate. 



