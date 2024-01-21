Drug Gang Leader Arrested In Rajasthan, Ganja, Opium Worth Rs 1.21 Crore Seized

Officials said the accused used to get huge consignments of drugs from Odisha (Representational)

The Anti-Gangster Task Force arrested a drug gang leader in Gangapur City district and seized over 121 kg of ganja, 588 grams of opium, 900 grams of doda poppy and Rs 1,52,260 in cash from his house, police said on Sunday.

The task force arrested the drug gang leader from his house in Todabhim police station area on Saturday, they said.

The value of the drugs seized has been estimated at Rs 1.21 crore in the international market, police said.

Additional Director General of Police, Crime and Anti-Gangster Task Force, Dinesh MN, said that the task force team took major action on Saturday and arrested drug gang leader Ratan Singh Dhakad from his house in Todabhim police station area of Gangapur City district.

Over 121 kg of ganja, 588 grams of opium, 900 grams of doda poppy and Rs 1,52,260 in cash were recovered from Dhakad, he added.

The senior police official said that the team raided the accused's house and arrested him from the spot.

The accused used to get huge consignments of drugs from Odisha and supplied them to the local smugglers of Alwar, Bandikui and Gangapur City, he added.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused in Todabhim police station and further investigation is on into the matter, police said.

