Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: PM Modi Flags Off 'Run For Unity' On Sardar Patel's 142nd Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off the 'Run for Unity' to commemorate the 142nd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in New Delhi. The 'Run for Unity', which began from the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, saw the participation of a large number of people, including athletes like Sardar Singh, Deepa Karmakar, Suresh Raina and Karnam Malleswari.The 1.5 km run in Delhi came to an end near the India Gate C-Hexagon-Shah Jahan Road radial.Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Rajnath Singh visited Sardar Patel's statue located on Parliament street and offered floral tributes."We salute Sardar Patel on his Jayanti. His momentous service and monumental contribution to India can never be forgotten," PM Modi said while flagging off the run.The prime minister said everyone in the country is proud of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution to India before it attained freedom and during the early years after the nation became independent.The central government observes October 31 all over the country as a day of special occasion to foster and reinforce the government's dedication to preserve and strengthen unity, integrity and security of the nation by celebrating it as a 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.Several union ministers, senior officials and others also participated in the event.Former Hockey captain Sardar Singh said 'Run for Unity' is a commendable initiative to showcase country's unity and integrity.Gymnast Deepa Karmakar said she was proud to be part of the run, which is being organised to remember the contributions of Sardar Patel in unifying the country.