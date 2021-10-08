'Rare Privilege': Read Tata Sons Full Statement On Winning Air India Bid

Following the government announcement of Tata Sons winning the bid to acquire national carrier Air India, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran issued a statement in which he said the business group is delighted to be declared the winning bidder.

Here is the full statement from Tata Sons:

"At the Tata group, we are delighted to be declared as the winner of the bid for Air India.

This is a historic moment, and it will be a rare privilege for our Group to own and operate the country's flag bearer airline.

It will be our endeavor to build a world-class airline which makes every Indian proud.

On this occasion, I would like to pay tribute to JRD Tata, pioneer of Indian aviation, whose memory we cherish."