Son Passes Out From Same Army Training Academy 27 Years After His Mother

The post was shared by the Defence Ministry on Twitter

A heartwarming story of a son who followed the footsteps of his mother, Major Smita Chaturvedi (Retd), to become an Army officer has surfaced online. Ms Chaturvedi's son got commissioned into the Indian Army from the same academy in Chennai on Saturday from where she had passed out 27 years ago.

The ceremony, which took place at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai, was reviewed by Major Gen Abdulla Shamaal, who is Chief of Defence Forces of Maldives.

The Public Relations Officer of Chennai, Defence Ministry, has shared a picture of Major (Retd) Smita and her son on Twitter from the special day. Along with it, the Ministry wrote, “Major Smita Chaturvedi (Retd), commissioned from Officers Training Academy, Chennai, before 27 years in 1995, saw her son getting Commissioned in the same manner in the same Academy today.”

A rare euphoric moment for a Lady Officer:

Major Smita Chaturvedi (Retd) Commissioned from Officers Training Academy, Chennai before 27 years in 1995, saw her son getting Commissioned in the same manner in the same Academy today. @artrac_ia@SpokespersonMoD@DefenceMinIndiapic.twitter.com/hGRaAbQS0k — Defence PRO Chennai (@Def_PRO_Chennai) July 30, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, a picture of Major Smita from her training days was posted on Twitter. “An old gem from the training days of Cadet Smita Chaturvedi,” the post read.

An old gem from the training days of Cadet Smita Chaturvedi pic.twitter.com/tt0XS66tDl — Defence PRO Chennai (@Def_PRO_Chennai) July 30, 2022

Major Smita Chaturvedi (Retd) also recalled her old days in the Academy. In a video message, she said that this generation is ahead of us and is ready to face the challenges. The text attached to the tweet read, “Major Smita Chaturvedi(Retd) reminisces her old days of being a Cadet in the illustrious Academy and ecstatic about her son re-enacting the glorious script of joining Army like herself.”

Maj Smita Chaturvedi(Retd) reminisces her old days of being a Cadet in the illustrious Academy and ecstatic about her son re-enacting the glorious script of joining Army like herself. @adgpi@artrac_ia@smritiirani@MinistryWCD@DefenceMinIndia@IaSouthern@PIB_India@DDNewslivepic.twitter.com/yoi7AoyVMq — Defence PRO Chennai (@Def_PRO_Chennai) July 30, 2022

Netizens are in love with the “rare euphoric moment for a Lady Officer.”

A person wrote, “ Proud moment. Proud of both Lady officer and her son, newly commissioned officer.”

Proud moment. Proud of both Lady officer and her son, newly commissioned officer! — ettirankandath???????? (@ettirankandath) July 31, 2022

“Heartiest Congratulations,” said another.

Heartiest congratulations — Manjot Singh Bindra (@BindraManjot1) July 31, 2022

A user called it “superb”.

Superb... — Bhaskar Kanungo (@bhaskarkanungo) July 31, 2022

In total, 125 Gentlemen and 41 Lady Cadets were commissioned into the Indian Army at Officers Training Academy, Chennai. As per the Ministry, 30 Cadets from foreign countries also completed their training.