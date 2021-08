Rapidly Evolving Situation In Afghanistan Concerning, Says India

India hopes for "comprehensive ceasefire" in Afghanistan, Arindam Bagchi (File)

India today said that the situation in Afghanistan is of concern and that it continues to hope for a comprehensive ceasefire to end the violence.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India is in touch with all the stakeholders in Afghanistan and is closely monitoring the situation on the ground in the war-ravaged country.

Mr Bagchi, at a media briefing, said India attended a regional conference on Afghanistan in Doha today at the invitation of Qatar.

"The situation in Afghanistan is of concern. It is a rapidly evolving situation. We continue to hope that there will be a comprehensive ceasefire in Afghanistan," he said.

Asked about Pakistan's continued support to the Taliban, Mr Bagchi said the international community is well aware of that country's role.

The Taliban has been making rapid advances across Afghanistan by resorting to widespread violence since the US began withdrawing its troops from the country on May 1.

The US has already pulled back the majority of its forces and is looking to complete the drawdown by August 31.

India has been engaged with a number of stakeholders and leading powers on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

It has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process that is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

India has also been calling upon all sections of the political spectrum in Afghanistan to work together to meet the aspirations of all people in the country, including those from the minority communities, for a prosperous and safe future.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)