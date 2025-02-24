Rape Survivor Faces Horror Again In Bengaluru Hotel, Cop Arrested

A 17-year-old rape survivor was allegedly raped by a police constable at a Bengaluru hotel, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place in December, when constable Arun asked the survivor to meet her at a hotel on the pretext of helping her.

According to officials, the teen initially befriended Vicky, who allegedly raped her on a false promise of marriage. Vicky also assaulted the girl.

The survivor's mother filed a complaint with Bommanahalli police, but Arun befriended the accused.

The constable assured justice to the girl and also promised to find her a job. He allegedly called her to a hotel, where he mixed sedatives in a liquor bottle and forced her to consume it. Arun then raped the survivor and threatened to circulate her private videos if she disclosed the incident to anyone, the officials said.

Both Arun and Vicky have been arrested and charged under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The accused have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.