Rapists Convicted Under POCSO Shouldn't Be Allowed Mercy Plea: President

"Women's safety is a very serious issue," said President Ram Nath Kovind.

Anyone convicted under the stringent POCSO Act that seeks to protect minors from sexual abuse should not be allowed to file mercy plea if they face the gallows, President Ram Nath Kovind said today.

"Women safety is a serious issue. Rape convicts under POCSO Act should not have right to file mercy petition. Parliament should review mercy petitions," President Kovind said at an event in Rajasthan's Sirohi.

"Incidents of demonic attacks on women have shaken the conscience of the country," President Kovind said on a day the Telangana Police shot dead four accused in a rape-murder case of a veterinarian after they tried to escape during a visit to the crime scene for reconstruction.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) aims to shield minors from sexual abuse and exploitation through less ambiguous and more stringent legal provisions.