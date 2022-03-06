17-Year-Old Girl Raped In UP's Ballia; Accused On The Run

The incident took place on March 4 (File)

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in her village here when she stepped out of her home to attend nature's call, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on March 4, they said.

The girl had gone to a field to relieve herself when she was raped by one Amit Paswan (20), Station House Officer, Dubhar police station, Raj Kumar Singh said.

An FIR was lodged in the matter on Saturday on the basis of a complaint filed by the girl's mother, the police said.

The accused is on the run and efforts are being made to arrest him, they said.